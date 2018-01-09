Dog’s dinner of a fundraiser from Biggleswade pet store

Staff at Pets at Home in Biggleswade are celebrating the success of this year’s Santa Paws appeal.

The appeal, which is run annually by the charity Support Adoption For Pets, raised £1,476,668 nationally – enough to provide nearly three million dinners for pets in rescue centres around the country.

Thanks to donations from their generous customers during December, the Biggleswade store team raised £1,865.48 – enough to provide 3,823 meals for homeless pets in and around Biggleswade .

Now in its sixth year, the Santa Paws appeal supports needy pets at local animal rescue centres. Pets at Home Biggleswade is just one of hundreds of stores that helped provide dinners for homeless pets across the county, thanks to its generous customers.

Half of the money raised will be donated directly to local rescue centres.

The remainder will be used by Support Adoption For Pets to support the rehoming of pets in the UK.

Store manager Carl Moore said: “What a fantastic result!

“We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part and donating much-needed meals for disadvantaged pets.”