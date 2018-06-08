Don’t miss a great day out with Carnival!

Heroes - and villians - will be taking over the streets of Sandy on Saturday for the town’s annual carnival.

It all kicks off with the carnival parade setting off from All Saints Way in the town at around 1.30pm, which will then wend its way through the streets to Sandye Place Academy on Park Road at about 2pm.

There it will meet up with around 40-50 stalls already set up, promising a great day out for the whole family.

The theme of this year’s carnival is heroes and villians, with floats galore trying to outdo each other.

The parade will be led by the carnival prince and princess Zoeii Armiger and Toby Gardiner, both aged seven and both pupils at Robert Peel Lower School. There will be junior and senior floats, a huge marching band, a steel band, two marching parades of majorettes, a fire engine, and police cars plus walking floats adding to all the fun.

A full programme of events will be in the main arena. There will also be a fantastic raffle with prizes including a first prize £100 and over 40 other prizes, including power tools, hampers, designer sunglasses, prosecco, toys, wine, chocolates, gifts etc and vouchers from local businesses.

Organisers would like to say thank you to everyone who has contributed. Tickets, price £1, are still on sale until the big draw tomorrow.

Sandy Carnival Committee are always on the lookout for new committee members.

If you are interested in joining the committee, contact Hayley on 01767 223911, email: raven.blackwing09@googlemail.com or make contact via their Facebook group on: https://www.facebook.com/groups

Road closures in place from 1pm until 3pm.