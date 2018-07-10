Dramatic day for school choir from Sutton

Talented children from Sutton took part in a dramatic performance in Ashwell.

Sutton VA Lower School Choir had an amazing experience singing with the East Bedfordshire Chamber and Locrian Choirs in a performance of Carmina Burana, on Saturday, July 7.

The pupils were in awe of the soloists, choirs and percussionists’ production of the dramatic scenic cantata in St Mary’s Church.

Conductor and musical director for the Locrian Choir, Justin Thomas, praised the children for “Their lovely singing and exemplary behaviour.”

Lucy Chapman, head teacher, said: “A credit to Mrs Beer for preparing and leading our choir throughout the year and for enabling them to take part in such a wonderful concert and event.”