Driver named after fatal collision in Potton

The man who died in a fatal collision in Potton last Thurday (1 February) has been named.

David Collin, 35, of The Paddocks, Potton, died when his Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision with a lorry on Sandy Road.

The incident happened at around 5.20am and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Richard Cruse said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the vehicles in the area just prior to the collision, to get in touch to help us establish what happened. It is always tragic when someone loses their life as a result of a road traffic collision and our thoughts are with Mr Collin’s family at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting website quoting CIU reference 18-013.