Dunton runner’s half marathon challenge to help mental health awareness

A woman from Dunton is to run the Edinburhg half marathon to help break the stigma surrounding mental health problems.

Trudie Molloy, 46, enjoys pounding the streets in training and says running is theraputic.

She will be taking on the race in Scotland on Sunday, May 27, raising funds for mental health charity MIND.

Trudie said: “I wanted to raise money for MIND after seeing an article about how children as young as four are showing signs of mental health problems, I have also had very close family members experince mental health problems in the past,

“﻿Stigma around mental health, was, and still is, a major problem and it is the main barrier for suffers not getting the help they need at the time.

“As the recent TV advert says “it’s time to change”. This is so true. One in four people will experience a mental health problem in any given year.

“If someone has a heart attack, we wouldn’t think twice about asking them how they were and make sure they got the help they deserved. But with mental health we don`t we are scared to ask. It’s time that perceptions around mental health changed.”

Trudie added: “The running is tough, but I secretly enjoy it. Running allows me to clear my head and think. Some of my best thoughts come to me when I am running and to raise money for MIND was one of them. Running is so therapeutic you don’t have to run a half marathon or even a 5k, but I would certainly recommend getting out and pounding the pavements to anyone.”

Trudie has paid her entrance fee, so all funds raised will go go MIND. You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/trudie-molloy258