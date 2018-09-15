Duo join the county elite

Two men from Chronicle country have joined an elite group supporting the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis.

The duo, Philip Fothergill and Charles Whitbread, are among five who have been made Deputy Lieutenants of the County of Bedfordshire on September 1.

Mr Fothergill has been a broadcaster and chairman of MKFM Radio, covering Beds, Herts and Bucks and a presenter on Biggles FM.

Mr Whitbread, who was High Sheriff of Bedfordshire last year, has been chairman of the Greensand Ridge Local Action group and is currently a director of the Shuttleworth Trust.

He is also involved in Southill PCC and a Friend of Southill Church.

The three others to have received the honours are Mrs Emma Carolyn Brayn Garrett, Mr Mark Glyn Hardy and Mrs Colette McKeaveney.