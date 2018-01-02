Early demolition work starts ahead of new screens opening at Abbeygate Cinema

The first steps have been taken to transform a former bingo hall in Bury St Edmunds.

Demolition work has started on the restoration of the former bingo hall in Hatter Street, with owners Abbeygate Cinema seeking to turn it into new premiere and luxury screens.

Today, the cinema said it was ‘the beginning of a long journey’, as enabling works are undertaken in preparation for full works starting once full planning permission is granted.

Eventually, the old bingo hall will become a large premiere screen with seating for around 180 people along with a small luxury preview screen.

No timeline for the new facilities opening has been finalised, however it is likely to be in 2019.

In the meantime, the cinema is also planning a refurbishment of both existing screens and its No.4 restaurant and bar.