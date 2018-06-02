Cake creations show kids are on to a winner

To celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Everton Parish Council and Everton Heath Primary School ran a joint “Design a Wedding Cake” competition.

Children attending the school and who live in the village were invited to be as creative as they wished in pen, paint, models and even real cake to win a prize!

The entries were judged by Cllr Andy Simpson, and the pictures show some of the winning entries with schoolchildren and members of the PTA looking on and the winners with their prizes.

These included commemorative teaspoons, tubs of Haribo, Waterstones book vouchers and an Amazon gift voucher for the overall winner.

Special awards for creativity were made to Olivia Stoughton, Eleanor Headington and Ruth Mooney.

Early Years runner up was Eddie Little and winner Katherine Barua, Key Stage One runner up was Leyla Nicoll and winner Leo Knell, Key Stage 2 runner up was Willow Johns and winner Carys Evans.

Overall prize winner was judged to be Katherine Barua - well done to all who entered for their fantastic efforts!