Cash boost for area’s schools

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt has welcomed £2,495,367.59 from the Government for maintaining and improving school buildings in Central Bedfordshire.

Money from the Condition Improvement Fund has been allocated to Caldecote Church of England Academy and Stratton Upper School.

“It will provide support for heating and hot water at Caldecote Academy, and roof replacement at Stratton School.

Funding of £2,586,454.22 has also been provided to schools in Bedford Borough.

Alistair said: “I welcome this announcement of Government funding of more than £2 million for school buildings in my constituency. It is targeted at those schools with some of the most urgent need in North East Beds, helping to ensure that they are in the best condition for children to learn the knowledge and skills they need for the rest of their lives”.