Commuters face traffic chaos as Beast from the East hits Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire commuters have been struggling to work today after the Beast from the East finally hit the county.

Roads are closed in Millbrook and Wing after crashes and drivers on the M1 southbound are facing two hour delays from junction 11a.

There is also queuing traffic on the A5 and A6.

The A507 Ridgemont to Millbrook was closed both ways around 7am and the A418 Leighton Road between Wingrave Road and Well Lane is currently closed.

There is also queuing traffic at the Black Cat roundabout.

London Luton airport remains open but is warning travellers to allow more time to get to the airport and to check with their airline before setting off.

Trains within the county are so far unaffected.

All schools in Central Bedfordshire are open.

In Luton Richmond Hill School is closed because transport later on today cannot be guaranteed because of the worsening weather forecast.