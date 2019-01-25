Have a say on future of Biggleswade skatepark

Central Bedfordshire Council is consulting on plans to build a new skatepark to replace the one on Chambers Way in Biggleswade.

In December, its Executive committee approved £200,000 from its capital budget to fund the replacement. The council is now seeking views about what ramps and features people would like to see included in the new design.

Councillor Steven Watkins, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services at CBC, said: “We know that the old skatepark was used on a daily basis, and we want to build a new one that people of all ages and abilities will use.

“Skateparks encourage more local people to take part in a sport that is accessible and informal. They can help create stronger communities and a positive outdoor space where young people can forge friendships, be sociable and physically active. These types of parks are also used by inline skaters, and BMX and scooter riders. And, with skateboarding and BMX freestyle skills becoming Olympic sports from 2020, the popularity of these types of skateparks is only likely to increase.”

The new skatepark will be built on the existing site. A concrete skatepark is preferred by the council, as this is generally considered to be the best surface for skateboarding. It is also quieter, more hard-wearing and is likely to require less repairs than alternative modular or metal ramp structures. The new design will be finalised after consultation with local users and the public, and will try to reduce noise for local residents. There will also be upgraded lighting and CCTV to help users feel safe.

The ramps on the old skatepark were removed by the council in early January 2019. Until the new park is built, skaters can use other nearby skateparks instead, such as the new park at Potton, or search at www.skateparks.co.uk/bedfordshire.

Public drop-in events will also be held at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre on the following dates:

Tuesday 5 February, from 1pm - 3pm, Wednesday 13 February, from 10am - 12pm, Monday 25 February, from 4pm - 6pm, Thursday 14 March, from 4pm - 6pm.

>The consultation runs until 18 March and the public can give their views at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations.