Have your say on plan to expand Edward Peake school

Central Bedfordshire Council is conducting a preliminary consultation on a proposed expansion to Edward Peake Church of England Middle School for an additional 60 places in each year group.

This is in response to the increasing need for school places in Biggleswade as a result of additional homes that have been built and planned for the area. It is the second phase of the school’s expansion.

The full consultation document, which includes a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions, and how to have your say on the proposal, is available at: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations.

Paper copies of the consultation document will also be available from the school. All responses must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, November 13.

Following this initial consultation period, councillors will consider the results and decide whether to progress the proposals further to statutory consultation.

If statutory notices are published, parents and other interested parties would have a further opportunity to put forward their views as part of a formal four-week statutory consultation.

A final decision will be made regarding the proposal at a meeting of the council Executive in April 2019.

If approved, the new places are expected to be ready for the 2020/21 academic year.

> A public drop-in session will be held at the school in Potton Road, Biggleswade, on Monday, November 5, between 5.30-7.30pm; interested parties wanting to discuss the proposals and raise any queries, are welcome.