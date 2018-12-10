Have your say on schools’ admission changes for three schools in Chronicle country

Central Bedfordshire Council is consulting on proposed changes to school admissions arrangements for all Community and Voluntary Controlled (VC) schools in September 2020.

If affects Fairfield Park Lower, Thomas Johnson Lower and Shefford Lower in Chronicle country.

The admission policy sets out the criteria in which applications will be considered if the school is oversubscribed.

The current oversubscription criteria for most Community and Voluntary Controlled (VC) schools in Central Bedfordshire prioritises certain children such as those who are in care and children who live in the catchment area with brothers of sisters already attending the school.

The consultation proposes to add the following to the oversubscription criteria: Children who appear to the Local Authority to have been in state care outside of England, but are now adopted.

You can have your say online at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations until 5pm on 29 January 2019. Parents can collect a paper copy from Fairfield Park Lower, Thomas Johnson Lower, Shefford Lower and Linslade Lower.