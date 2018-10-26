Henlow School celebrates its new classrooms

An exciting school site development project has just been completed at Henlow Church of England Academy.

The new building provides a four-court sports hall with changing areas, and six classrooms in an attached block. Pupils will be able to benefit from a range of sports including netball, badminton, basketball, hockey and five-a-side football.

A giant projector with screen has been installed so the school can use the hall for assemblies and other teaching events.

The school’s intention is to make the sports facilities available for hire by the wider community.

Six new humanities and language classrooms provide the latest in educational technology with interactive whiteboards in each.

The £2.4 million investment was funded by Central Bedfordshire Council and the Education & Skills Funding Agency.

Architectural design and project management firm PCMS Design, which is based in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, was involved at the very outset taking the Academy from feasibility stage through to planning, detailed design and specification and finally construction management of the project.

Alex Bond of PCMS Design said: “We feel very privileged to have been involved with this exciting site development project at Henlow Academy.

“Effective communication between the design team, local authority staff, specialist consultants, builders and their sub-contractors was the key to its successful completion, ready for the new school year.”

Headteacher Caren Earp is thrilled with the new facilities: “A big thank you to PCMS Design - with all of their support, design skills and project management expertise we now have a fantastic new building which is going to be of huge benefit to our children, increasing the number and range of opportunities for sport that we can now offer.”