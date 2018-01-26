Latest stats reveal underperforming schools

Two schools in Chronicle country has been named as below average in the latest Government figures.

The statistics come in new league tables published this week by the Department For Education.

Samuel Whitbread Academy and Stratton Upper School were named as below average in the figures.

No schools in Central Bedfordshire were marked as above average.

The scores were based on pupils’ overall performance at the end of Key Stage 4. They were calculated according to the new national Progress 8 indicator, which is said to be tougher than previous standards.

None of the schools in the area were classed as above average.

Average

Sandy Upper School

Below average

Samuel Whitbread Academy

Stratton Upper School