‘Old boy’ helps Maple Tree school move to new future

An budding pop star who is making his name in the charts returned to his school to cut the ribbon at the opening of its new pre-school building.

Since George Smith left Maple Tree in Sandy 10 years ago he has carved out a successful career as a member of the band New Hope Club.

Staff, children and parents at Maple Tree Primary School joined in the celebration for the building and their transition to Primary school on November 14.

Maple Tree School opened its doors to Year 5 children at the beginning of this academic year as it started conversion to a full primary school from next September.

The purpose built preschool erected within the school grounds on Hawk Drive in Sandy, has been carefully designed with the needs of the 2-4 year old children very much in mind.

Representatives from across the school, town and local community, including the chairman of CBC, Councillor Fiona Chapman MBE, and the Mayor of Sandy, Councillor Michael Scott, joined in with the celebrations and planted a maple tree along with two Year 5 children to mark the occasion.

The children said: “It will remind us all to climb the branches of success.”

Headteacher Cath Bainbridge said: “It was an honour and a privilege to see how a Maple Tree pupil has gone on to do so very well. We are always proud to celebrate the things the children have achieved and hope that the aspirations they have they continue to strive to fulfil.”

There was a real sense of occasion to the afternoon as well as being an opportunity to celebrate and thank all those who have been involved in the building and the transition.