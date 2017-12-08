Plans for Pix Academy move a step closer

Plans for a new secondary school have moved a step closer after Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) approved the release of land off Arlesey Road, Stotfold.

If planning approval goes ahead, The Pix Brook Academy will be a co-educational, extended secondary free school, providing an education for children between 9 and 16 years of age.

There will be 1260 pupil places and the new school is likely to open in September 2019.

The Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) submitted a proposal in 2016 to open the new Academy in response to the increased demand for local school places. The proposal was agreed by the Department for Education in May and BEST and CBC have been working together to identify a suitable site.

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: “Central Bedfordshire is a very attractive destination for families, which has created an additional demand for school places in areas such as Stotfold and the surrounding towns and villages.

“That is why the council was happy to grant Executive approval to release land off Arlesey Road for the new Pix Brook Academy so that, subject to planning permission being granted, work can begin on a much-needed new school.

“We have already taken steps to create additional middle and upper school places in the area and this will help to meet the projected need there.”

The Academy, which is named after the brook which runs near to the chosen site, will provide much needed school places for families living in and around Arlesey, Stotfold and Fairfield Park Village.

BEST currently runs the Robert Bloomfield and Samuel Whitbread Academies in Shefford, St Christophers Academy in Dunstable, the Etonbury and Gothic Mede Academies in Arlesey and the Langford Village and Gravenhurst Academies.

Chief Executive of the BEST, Dr Alan Lee, said: “All at BEST are thrilled to be working in partnership with Central Bedfordshire to open the Pix Brook

Academy. At the heart of the community and closely aligned to existing lower school provision, Pix Brook will always put children first, enabling all to flourish and enjoy fullness of life.”