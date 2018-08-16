Samuel Whitbread Academy A levels - another set of amazing results

Students, parents and staff at Samuel Whitbread Academy are celebrating another set of fantastic A Level results with even further improvements on last year’s best ever results.

Just over a quarter (26%) of the grades achieved were A* or A and 76% of grades were A*-C or equivalent.

There were a number of incredible individual success stories, including Aislinn Hopkins who gained four A* grades and is off to read law at UEA.

Aislinn said: “I’m so pleased with my results and really looking forward to my course at uni. It’s been a lot of hard work over the last two years and I’d like to thank all my teachers for the huge amount of support they have given.”

Head Boy Kieran Darkes and Head Girl Emily Onagoruwa both achieved A*AB grades.

Kieran, who is off to Warwick to study economics, said: “We would like to thank all our teachers for their help and support over the last few years, we are so proud of the students at Sam Whit and wish them all the luck in the world in the next stage of our lives”.

Principal Nick Martin said: “There’s no doubt that the new reformed A Levels and BTECs are more challenging and more rigorous, but the students have risen to the challenge and produced another set of amazing results.

“They have been a fantastic year group and great role models for the younger students, both in terms of their work ethic and their boundless enthusiasm.

“The way they have led all the House activities and mentored younger students, displays everything we value at Samuel Whitbread.

“I wish them well on the next stage of their journey and look forward to hearing about all their future endeavours.”