Samuel Whitbread students celebrate GCSE results

GCSE students in Chronicle country have done themselves proud as the latest results are released.

This year’s exams were the first results of changes to the system, with a move away from marked coursework and the reintroduction of more exams at the end of the two year courses.

But students at Samuel Whitbread Academy have risen to the occasion and for the second year running, have achieved GCSE results well above the national average.

An impressive 70% of students gained a grade 4 or above in English and maths, including 42 of the coveted grade 9s.

Individual highlights included Alex Miah, who achieved four grade 9s and said: “I am really happy with my results and I’d like to thank all my teachers, especially science and maths, who really helped me through all the pressure of my exams.”

Melissa Rumbold, who achieved three grade 9s, including two in English, said: “thank you to all my teachers who supported me to achieve these results, especially my English teachers, I can’t quite believe it!”

Principal Nick Martin said: “The students have worked incredibly hard for these exam results and I am absolutely delighted that their hard work has paid off.

“Following on from the new more challenging GCSEs that were introduced last year in maths and English, this year group took a whole host of the new 9-1 GCSEs in subjects such as science, geography and history, and I’m pleased to say that they have risen to the challenge and done incredibly well.”

The CEO of Bedfordshire Schools Trust, Dr Alan Lee, said: “These are another excellent set of exam results, earned by our wonderful, hard- working students, dedicated staff and supportive parents.

Congratulations on a great team effort!”