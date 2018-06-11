Sandye Place Academy faces risk of closure

The future of Sandye Place Academy is hanging in the balance after its funding was pulled this week.

The move comes after the Academy, on Park Road, in Sandy, was deemed to be inadequate following an Ofsted inspection.

The news was broken to parents in a joint statement from the Executive Governors and Headteacher of Sandye Place Academy and the Director of Children’s Services at Central Bedfordshire Council.

They said: “Following the issue of a Termination Warning Notice (TWN) from the Department for Education (DfE) to terminate the funding agreement of Sandye Place Academy, we have today written to the parents and carers of our pupils to update them on this situation. The decision to issue a TWN was made because of the Academy receiving an Ofsted inadequate judgement. Further, there is a surplus of places, particularly in the middle year groups, which has threatened the viability of Sandye Place.

“Whilst this news from the DfE does not mean closure of the school, it does mean that it is a possible outcome.

“We are united in our commitment to support everyone as much as we can. Should the DfE decide to proceed with termination, they will hold a listening period during which all stakeholders will be able to put their views on the proposed closure to the Secretary of State.”

Any closure will not take place until september 2019.

Any parent who has concerns about their child’s future placements should contact the Council’s admissions team either by phone on 0300 300 8037 or email at admissions@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk