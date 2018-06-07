School battery challenge in Biggleswade sees over 10,000 collected

Young pupils in Biggleswade have been on the hunt for batteries in a nationwide campaign.
Children from St Andrew’s Lower School have recently taken part in the Big Battery Challenge, organised by the National Schools Partnership.
It was a national challenge to encourage children to recycle batteries rather than putting them into landfill.
Across both school sites, the children collected a magnificent 10,366 batteries, which contributed to a national collection of 2.7 million batteries.
Amy Turner from the school’s East Site collected a superb 1,833, collecting the batteries from family, friends and neighbours.
The children will be able to continue to recycle batteries at the collection point in the school.