School battery challenge in Biggleswade sees over 10,000 collected

Young pupils in Biggleswade have been on the hunt for batteries in a nationwide campaign.

Children from St Andrew’s Lower School have recently taken part in the Big Battery Challenge, organised by the National Schools Partnership.

Big Battery Challenge at St Andrew's Lower School.

It was a national challenge to encourage children to recycle batteries rather than putting them into landfill.

Across both school sites, the children collected a magnificent 10,366 batteries, which contributed to a national collection of 2.7 million batteries.

Amy Turner from the school’s East Site collected a superb 1,833, collecting the batteries from family, friends and neighbours.

The children will be able to continue to recycle batteries at the collection point in the school.