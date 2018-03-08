School proud of ‘good’ report

A Henlow Lower School is celebrating its latest Ofsted report

Derwent Lower School on Hitchin Road, was judged to be ‘good’ by inspectors.

The report stated: “The school’s drive for improvement has continued unabated”.

“Conduct in class and around school is exemplary. Pupils are empathetic, friendly and welcoming to each other and adults”.

Pre-school and Reception classes “offer exciting activities for children. Staff have high expectations and ensure that children develop the skills, knowledge and understanding critical to success in later years”.

The report said the governing body is led well.

In particular the report commends the new pre-school which opened in September 2017.

“To support children to make accelerated progress, you have recently introduced a pre-school provision. Having appointed a fully qualified teacher you have raised the academic profile of pre-school provision”.

The pre-school “Caterpillars Class” was opened for 3 year olds and was part of a wider refurbishment of facilities at the school in September 2017 which included a fantastic new ICT suite.