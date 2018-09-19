Village school now Academy in Cam Trust

Everton Heath Primary School has become a new Academy and to joined The Cam Academy Trust.

The Trust already oversees neighbouring newly-renamed Gamlingay Village Primary (formerly Gamlingay First School) and Everton Heath has become the 10th school to join.

Everton Heath Headteacher Aileen Russell said: “This is a wonderful move forward for our small village school. Now we are part of a 10-school multi academy trust dedicated to excellence for all.

“We strongly believe this is our best way, in the current educational climate, for being able to fully meet the learning needs of all our pupils. The Cam Academy Trust is committed to offering our school additional and exceptional opportunities whilst ensuring that we retain our unique sense of identity.”

Already Everton Heath has benefitted from a new website (www.evertonheath.org.uk) and prospectus and plans include a much closer working relationship with Gamlingay Village Primary, which is due to move to a new home on the former Gamlingay Village College site, in January.

Trust Chief Executive Stephen Munday said: “We want to ensure that every individual pupil achieves his or her full, positive potential through a broad and high-quality education.

All the academies of the Trust work in close partnership to offer exceptional opportunities for students at all stages of their education. Staff also work together to offer support and share best practice.”

The Cam Academy Trust has six primary schools, primarily in South Cambridgeshire and Huntingdon, and four secondary schools. For more information go to www.catrust.co.uk