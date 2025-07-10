Twenty properties were evacuated after a hand grenade was found at a property on fire in Rectory Road, Campton, yesterday (July 9).

Emergency services were called along with an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, which assessed and deemed the device not viable.

A precautionary cordon was stood down at around 6.15pm but police remain at the scene while investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

Fire and Rescue had been called to the blaze at around 7.15am – but called in the police after the suspected grenade was discovered.

A police cordon was in place around the property until early evening

A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “Police were alerted by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) to the discovery of a suspected hand grenade in a property in Rectory Road, Shefford, at around 1.30pm yesterday. (July 9)

“Having initially responded to reports of a fire, BFRS called officers to the scene after a suspected hand grenade was located.

“As a result of the discovery, 20 properties were evacuated and a 100m cordon was established while emergency services awaited attendance from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team.

“EOD assessed the device and it was deemed not viable. The cordon was stood down at around 6.15pm.

“We remain at the scene while investigations into the cause of the fire continue.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, firefighters found a well-developed fire affecting the first and second floors, with flames having spread to the roof.

“Crews used hose reel jets to begin tackling the blaze externally with the support of the aerial platform. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus also entered the building to fight the fire internally using two hose reels.”

