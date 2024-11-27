Amber flood risk for Wyboston as river levels on rise today

By Jo Robinson
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An amber flood warning has been issued for the River Great Ouse in Wyboston.

People are advised to “be prepared”, as its level is continuing to rise in response to recent heavy rainfall from Storm Bert.

Flooding is possible.

The gov.uk website states: "Areas most at risk are around the River Great Ouse from Wyboston to the south of Brampton, including Duloe Brook, Hen Brook and Fox Brook.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).
Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation."

However, after this morning, there is no significant rainfall forecast over the next few days.

You can call the floodline helpline on: 0345 988 1188.

Related topics:PeopleStorm Bert

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice