Amber flood risk for Wyboston as river levels on rise today

An amber flood warning has been issued for the River Great Ouse in Wyboston.

People are advised to “be prepared”, as its level is continuing to rise in response to recent heavy rainfall from Storm Bert.

Flooding is possible.

The gov.uk website states: "Areas most at risk are around the River Great Ouse from Wyboston to the south of Brampton, including Duloe Brook, Hen Brook and Fox Brook.

Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation."

However, after this morning, there is no significant rainfall forecast over the next few days.

You can call the floodline helpline on: 0345 988 1188.