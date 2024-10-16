Biggleswade's Drove Road due to reopen on Friday - but resurfacing may be finished earlier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Biggleswade's Drove Road is due to reopen on Friday (October 18) it has been confirmed.

UK Power Networks engineers closed Drove Road for safety reasons earlier this week, while they carried out emergency repairs to an underground cable fault.

One customer was provided with a temporary supply.

A UK Power Networks spokeswoman, said: "The road is due to be reopened on Friday 18th but resurfacing may be finished earlier. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The road was first closed on Monday (October 14) and the repairs were announced on Streetworks – which predicted that it would reopen on Friday.