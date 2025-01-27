Building evacuated after blaze at derelict former care home in Shefford

The fire at the former care home. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue

An investigation has begun after a fire raged through derelict building in Shefford.

Crews were called to the former Wren Park Care Home on Hitchin Road on Saturday (January 25) at 9.06am.

The road was closed and an adjoining property was evacuated. There were no reported casualties.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "When the first crews arrived they were met with a fire on the third floor and roof space of a four-storey derelict building measuring approximately 30m by 12m.

"At its height, six crews, two water carriers, an incident command unit, drone, and aerial ladder platform attended the scene to support with firefighting efforts.

"Firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire, which was swiftly brought under control and fully extinguished by 1pm."

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the day and into the evening to dampen down and check for hotspots.

A fire investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.