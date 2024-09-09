Car set on fire in arson attack near Southill early on Sunday morning
A car was deliberately set alight in Ireland, near Southill.
A crew from Leighton Buzzard was called a vehicle on fire in the hamlet at 1.32am early yesterday morning (September 8).
The cause of the blaze was deliberate.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots."
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We are aware of the incident. At present we’re looking into it but there’s no further information at this stage.”