Car set on fire in arson attack near Southill early on Sunday morning

By Jo Robinson
Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:20 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 13:31 BST
Fire and rescue news.placeholder image
Fire and rescue news.
A car was deliberately set alight in Ireland, near Southill.

A crew from Leighton Buzzard was called a vehicle on fire in the hamlet at 1.32am early yesterday morning (September 8).

The cause of the blaze was deliberate.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We are aware of the incident. At present we’re looking into it but there’s no further information at this stage.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice