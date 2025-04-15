Derelict building deliberately set on fire in Biggleswade
A derelict building in Biggleswade was deliberately set on fire on Sunday night (April 13).
Crews from Bedford, Biggleswade, Potton and Sandy were called to the two-storey property in Dunton Lane at 9.54pm.
Firefighters used a hose reel and jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The cause of the fire was confirmed as deliberate.
