Derelict building deliberately set on fire in Biggleswade

By Jo Robinson
Published 15th Apr 2025, 09:14 BST
A derelict building in Biggleswade was deliberately set on fire on Sunday night (April 13).

Crews from Bedford, Biggleswade, Potton and Sandy were called to the two-storey property in Dunton Lane at 9.54pm.

Firefighters used a hose reel and jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire was confirmed as deliberate.

