Dog rescued from caravan after huge fire in Upper Caldecote

Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A dog was rescued from a caravan after a fire ripped through a traveller site in Upper Caldecote.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to Magpie Farm at 4.28pm on Monday (April 7) as flames had accidentally spread from a fire pit and engulfed "a caravan, machinery, 25m of conifer trees, and unidentified cylinders".

Two men were treated on site by the ambulance service for smoke inhalation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, sectorised the fire and tackled it using three hose reels and jets with water from a water carrier. An incident command unit was set up on site and the fire was continually monitored using thermal imaging cameras. The cylinders involved in the fire were cooled and monitored before venting.

"The cause of the fire was accidental.

Steve Sugars, group commander for prevention said: “In light of recent incidents where fires from fire pits and bonfires have spread and become uncontrollable, we urge everyone to take extra precautions when handling open flames outdoors.

"While fires in the open can be an enjoyable and memorable part of outdoor gatherings, it is crucial to prioritise safety to prevent accidents and protect both people and property.

“When having fires outdoors, always ensure it is located well clear of buildings, fences, and hedges. This simple step can prevent fires from easily spreading to nearby structures. Additionally, it is vital never to use flammable liquids to start a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also extremely important to never leave a fire unattended—even for a minute. Fires can quickly get out of hand, and it only takes a moment for a spark to spread. Always have a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby to quickly address any signs that the fire might be getting out of control.

“If you find yourself losing control of a fire, do not hesitate to call 999 immediately. Prompt action can help prevent a small issue from becoming a much larger and more dangerous situation.”