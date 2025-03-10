Double garage accidentally set on fire in Biggleswade
Crews stopped a double garage fire from escalating after it caught light on Thursday evening.
Firefighters from Biggleswade and Sandy were called to a property in Moonflower Place at 7.28pm on March 6.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and jets, and Lukus tools to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots."
The cause of the fire was confirmed as accidental.