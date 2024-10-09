Driver escapes with minor injuries after car and lorry crash on A1 between Roxton and Sandy

Emergency services news. Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood.

A car and a lorry crashed on the A1 during the early hours of this morning (October 9).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic stopped on the A1 southbound between the A421 Roxton and the A603 Sandy at around 4.30am, while emergency services were at the scene.

The driver of the car escaped with "minor injuries", according to Bedfordshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "One person was assessed at the scene, but no hospital transport was needed."

Both lanes on the southbound carriageway were closed for a short period. All lanes re-opened at around 6am.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, added: "Crews from Bedford, Sandy and Kempston were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the A1 Southbound Black Cat roundabout to Sandy roundabout.

"One casualty self-extricated and was left in the care of the police, awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service."