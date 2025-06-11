Emergency road closure after 'incident' in Northill

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Road Closed signsRoad Closed signs
Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue is warning people to avoid Bedford Road between Northill and Cople.

They say the road has been closed due to an ‘incident’ in Northill.

Bedfordshire Police are assisting the fire service with the closure at the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

