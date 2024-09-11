Fallen steam engine caused closure of A421 near Bedford and Great Barford

By Jo Robinson
Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:18 BST
The partially fallen steam engine. Image: National Highways East.placeholder image
The A421 near Bedford and Great Barford had to close after a steam engine partially fell from its low loader.

The road was shut northbound between the A4280 Renhold and the A1 Black Cat roundabout on Sunday (September 8) at around 12.50pm.

A diversion was in place and the road reopened at around 3.30pm.

National Highways East stated: "A crane was utilised to recover the vehicle safely."

