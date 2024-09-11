Fallen steam engine caused closure of A421 near Bedford and Great Barford

The partially fallen steam engine. Image: National Highways East.

The A421 near Bedford and Great Barford had to close after a steam engine partially fell from its low loader.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was shut northbound between the A4280 Renhold and the A1 Black Cat roundabout on Sunday (September 8) at around 12.50pm.

A diversion was in place and the road reopened at around 3.30pm.

National Highways East stated: "A crane was utilised to recover the vehicle safely."