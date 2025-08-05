Firefighters at scene of agricultural blaze in Haynes

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue

Firefighters are at the scene of an agricultural fire in Haynes.

People are asked to avoid the areas as multiple fire engines are at the scene in West End.

And due to wind carrying smoke, nearby residents are being warned to keep windows and doors closed.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.