Firefighters at scene of agricultural blaze in Haynes

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 16:43 BST
Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescueplaceholder image
Firefighters are at the scene of an agricultural fire in Haynes.

People are asked to avoid the areas as multiple fire engines are at the scene in West End.

And due to wind carrying smoke, nearby residents are being warned to keep windows and doors closed.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

