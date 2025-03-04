Firefighters rescue woman trapped in boggy field near Shefford
Firefighters rescued a woman who was stuck in a boggy field near Shefford.
Crews were called to the rescue at 10.49am on Saturday morning (March 1).
The woman – who had a suspected broken ankle – was freed using a scoop stretcher and a GP line.
Firefighters from Shefford and Biggleswade attended, as well as the East of England Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).
