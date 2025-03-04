Firefighters rescue woman trapped in boggy field near Shefford

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:07 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters rescued a woman who was stuck in a boggy field near Shefford.

Crews were called to the rescue at 10.49am on Saturday morning (March 1).

The woman – who had a suspected broken ankle – was freed using a scoop stretcher and a GP line.

Firefighters from Shefford and Biggleswade attended, as well as the East of England Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

