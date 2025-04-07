Firefighters tackle 'deep-seated' flames on Meppershall's Stondon Road
Crews tackled a "deep-seated" fire in Meppershall's Stondon Road.
Firefighters from Shefford doused flames that had spread through undergrowth, grass and tree cuttings in the area.
They were called at 7.16pm on Wednesday (April 2).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel to dampen down. The cause of the fire was accidental."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.