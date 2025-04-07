Firefighters tackle 'deep-seated' flames on Meppershall's Stondon Road

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:57 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Crews tackled a "deep-seated" fire in Meppershall's Stondon Road.

Firefighters from Shefford doused flames that had spread through undergrowth, grass and tree cuttings in the area.

They were called at 7.16pm on Wednesday (April 2).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel to dampen down. The cause of the fire was accidental."

