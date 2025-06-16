Friday 13th fire in Biggleswade town centre

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 08:57 BST
Firefighters tackle the Biggleswade blaze
A fire broke out in Biggleswade town centre on Friday 13th.

Fire crews were called to the Monsoon Indian Restaurant at around 4.30pm on Friday, June 13, to tackle the blaze, which had spread to the roof of the Market Square building.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire from an aerial platform and used two hose reel jets and two covering jets. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Mayor Jonathan Woodhead added: “There was a good response from Biggleswade, Potton, Bedford & Baldock fire stations.”

