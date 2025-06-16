Friday 13th fire in Biggleswade town centre

Firefighters tackle the Biggleswade blaze

A fire broke out in Biggleswade town centre on Friday 13th.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to the Monsoon Indian Restaurant at around 4.30pm on Friday, June 13, to tackle the blaze, which had spread to the roof of the Market Square building.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire from an aerial platform and used two hose reel jets and two covering jets. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Mayor Jonathan Woodhead added: “There was a good response from Biggleswade, Potton, Bedford & Baldock fire stations.”