Heartbroken family pay tribute to "brilliant" Blunham dad killed in collision

Ian Burgess. Picture supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The family of a Blunham dad killed in a collision on the A428 have paid tribute to him

Ian Burgess, aged 64, of Barford Road, Blunham, died after the car he was driving on the A428 near Eltisley was involved in a collision with an HGV and a Ford Laika on Monday (August 12).

The family said in a statement that Ian was a “loving husband and soul mate to Paula, brilliant dad to Lana, Jack and Rhona and amazing papa to Isla, Autumn, Oscar and May”.

They added: “We are a heartbroken broken family to lose him, and our lives won't be as good without him.”

Ian was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, following the crash, where he died on the morning of August 13.

The driver of the HGV, a 53-year-old man from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is on police bail.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the car before the incident should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/59164/24, or call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.