Henlow bench destroyed in deliberate blaze
A bench in Henlow has been completely destroyed by fire in a deliberate blaze.
Fire crews from Sandy and Shefford were called to Church Road at around 10pm on Friday, August 1.
The fire had spread from the bench to nearby grass.
Firefighters used backpack sprayers and a high pressure lance to extinguish the fire. An area of grass around 8sqm was burned.
