Investigation as fire engulfs derelict Shefford care home yet again

A boarded up care home in Shefford caught fire on Friday evening – just weeks after it went up in flames in January.

Firefighters were called to the former Wren Park site on Hitchin Road at 8.26pm on Friday (February 28).

The blaze was on the fourth floor and roof space of the four storey derelict building.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) stated: "At its height, five crews, three water carriers, an incident command unit, drone, and aerial ladder platform attended the scene to support with firefighting efforts.

"Firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire, which was swiftly brought under control and fully extinguished."

Officers returned on Saturday (March 1) to inspect the building using an aerial platform and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

BFRS added: "It was determined that crews should not enter building due to concerns about structural damage. Police remained onsite to implement scene safety."

A fire investigation in currently under way.

The building previously caught light and suffered damage just a few weeks earlier on January 25.