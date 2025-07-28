Man rescued from car after it crashes into Stotfold ditch

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:25 BST
File photo of a fire engineplaceholder image
Firefighters cut a man out of a car after it crashed into a ditch.

The 30-year-old was rescued after the crash in Norton Road, Stotfold at around 8.30pm on Friday (July 25).

The crews from Shefford and Stopsley used a working platform and Lukas rescue equipment.

The man was left in the care of the ambulance service.

