Man rescued from car after it crashes into Stotfold ditch
Firefighters cut a man out of a car after it crashed into a ditch.
The 30-year-old was rescued after the crash in Norton Road, Stotfold at around 8.30pm on Friday (July 25).
The crews from Shefford and Stopsley used a working platform and Lukas rescue equipment.
The man was left in the care of the ambulance service.
