Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Clifton

A motorcyclist suffered multiple serious injuries in a collision near Clifton.

Police were called to the A507 at the junction with New Road just before 6.45pm on Thursday (August 14) following reports of a collision involving a silver Ford car and a red and white Yamaha motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We’re working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage that assist us in building a clear picture of what happened.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 348 of 14 August or Operation Colindale.