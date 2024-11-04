Outbuilding blaze near Bedford started after fireworks set fire to barn

Crews were called to a fire in an outbuilding in Colmworth caused by a rogue firework

Two crews from Bedford and Sandy were called to a blaze at an outbuilding caused by a rogue firework.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 8.17pm on Saturday (November 2) at an outbuilding in Colesden Road, Colmworth.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets and hose reels to put out the fire before using thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, most likely started by a firework.

A fire service spokesman said: “The owners of the property had a firework display in their garden and we believe it was one of these fireworks, or spark from firework, that started the fire.

“Residents are encouraged to attend organised displays if they wish to enjoy fireworks but if you do decide to have your own fireworks, always take simple steps to ensure you are safe. We recommend you light fireworks well away from any property or trees, never return to a firework once it is lit, and only ever buy fireworks with the CE mark.”