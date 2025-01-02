Picture released of missing girl who may be in Henlow
Ellie, 17, went missing from Stevenage on Tuesday (December 31) and was last seen in the town centre at around 3pm.
In an update from January 1, police said they now think she is in the Henlow area.
She is described as being around 5ft 5in with dark brown hair and black hair extensions. Ellie was last seen wearing a beige fluffy jacket, leggings, fluffy sliders. She is carrying a River Island beige coloured crossover clutch bag and she was wearing her hair half tied up.
Hertfordshire Police has asked the public to call 999 immediately if have seen her in the last few moments, or call 101 if you have information about where Ellie has been.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.