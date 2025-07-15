Police concerned for welfare of missing Shefford man

Missing Richard, including doorbell footage of him, supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing Shefford man – and are urging people to check CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

Richard, 41, was last seen leaving his home in Shefford at around 6pm on Friday, July 11.

He is described as around 5ft 7ins with dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a wolf pictured on the front, denim shorts, navy blue crocs, and carrying a beige bag and a green jacket.

Detective Sergeant Ben Searle said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare and urge anyone who may have seen him, or who has information about his movements since Friday evening, to get in touch.

“In particular, we’re asking residents in the areas around Shefford Health Centre, Samuel Whitbread Academy, Shefford Millennium Green, Shefford Bowls Club and Clifton Road to check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage for possible sightings.

“Any information – no matter how small – could be vital in helping us locate Richard.”

If you have any information call 101 or report online, quoting reference 447 of 11 July.