Road reopens after barn fire in Northill - but emergency services still at the scene

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 16:39 BST
Road Closed signsRoad Closed signs
Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue are tackling a barn fire in Northill.

The fire service closed Bedford Road beween Northill and Cople as four fire crews tackled the blaze.

The road has now reopened – but firefighters are still on site.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

