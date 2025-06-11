Road reopens after barn fire in Northill - but emergency services still at the scene
Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue are tackling a barn fire in Northill.
The fire service closed Bedford Road beween Northill and Cople as four fire crews tackled the blaze.
The road has now reopened – but firefighters are still on site.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.
