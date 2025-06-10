Two cars catch fire following crash on the A507 Shefford bypass
Three fire crews were called to road traffic crash this morning (Tuesday).
Firefighters from Biggleswade, Stopsley and Baldock were on the scene after two cars caught fire on the A507 Hitchin Road Shefford bypass just after 7.30am.
They used three hose reel, hydraulic spreaders and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire and all casualties managed to free themselves from the burning cars being looking after by the ambulance service.
