Two cars crashed in Potton on Sunday - and police are appealing for witnesses

By Jo Robinson
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 18:25 BST
Emergency services were called to Potton after two cars crashed on Sunday afternoon (September 1).

The police, ambulance service and firefighters attended after a collision in Bury Hill at around midday.

One person was treated for a minor injury.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson, said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and the crew assessed one patient who did not require transportation to hospital.”

Emergency services news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Firefighters from Biggleswade used Lukas cutting equipment and a hose reel, while police implemented scene safety.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 quoting ref 184 of September 1."