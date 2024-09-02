Two cars crashed in Potton on Sunday - and police are appealing for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to Potton after two cars crashed on Sunday afternoon (September 1).

The police, ambulance service and firefighters attended after a collision in Bury Hill at around midday.

One person was treated for a minor injury.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson, said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and the crew assessed one patient who did not require transportation to hospital.”

Emergency services news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Firefighters from Biggleswade used Lukas cutting equipment and a hose reel, while police implemented scene safety.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 quoting ref 184 of September 1."