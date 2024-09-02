Two cars crashed in Potton on Sunday - and police are appealing for witnesses
The police, ambulance service and firefighters attended after a collision in Bury Hill at around midday.
One person was treated for a minor injury.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson, said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and the crew assessed one patient who did not require transportation to hospital.”
Firefighters from Biggleswade used Lukas cutting equipment and a hose reel, while police implemented scene safety.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 quoting ref 184 of September 1."