Two people cut out of car and taken to hospital after crash in Potton

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th May 2025, 17:20 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters rescued a man and a woman who were trapped after a car crash in Potton.

Crews were called to a single-vehicle collision in Sutton Road at 9.43pm on Wednesday, May 7.

Both the man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release two casualties from the vehicle. They were left in the care of the ambulance service."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "Two ambulances were sent to the scene and transported an adult man and woman to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

